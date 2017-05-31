On May 28, 2017, Leonard Friedman, devoted husband of the late Sylvia Friedman (nee Schnitzer); loving father of Jules (Debbie) Friedman, Gail (David) Aaron, Ellen (Jeffrey) Levin and Ileen (Samuel) Gaer; dear brother of the late Betty Theresa Sutton; adored grandfather of Andy Friedman, Jordan Friedman, Cara Aaron, Brianna Aaron, Logan (Dr. Veronika) Levin; Kelsey Levin, Carlie, Jordyn and Rebeka Gaer and the late Jake Gaer; cherished son of the late Milton and Fannie Friedman; dear friend and companion of Patricia Kaul. Funeral services and interment will be held at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Arthritis Foundation, 4720 Montgomery Lane, Suite 300, Bethesda, MD 20814. The family will be receiving at 3041 Fallstaff Road, Unit 301, Baltimore, MD 21209.