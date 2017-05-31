On May 30, 2017, Jack Weinglass, beloved husband of Barbara Weinglass (nee Glazer) and the late Louise Weinglass (nee Bayliss); loving father of Howard Weinglass; dear step-father of Dara (Douglas) Burns; devoted brother of Leonard “Boogie” Weinglass and the late Irvin Weinglass; cherished “Poppyjack” of Aiden Burns; loving son of the late Nettie and Solomon Weinglass. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.