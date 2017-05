On May 26, 2017, Gilbert H. Miller; cherished brother of Dr. Louis H. Miller (Dr. Susan Pierce) and Rebecca (Dr. Sidney) Seidman; beloved uncle of Jennifer (Dr. Jeffrey) Leftwich, Dr. Stacy (Dr. Richard Blute) Finkelstein, Greg K. (Cheryl) Finkelstein; adored great-uncle of Connor, Sara and Galen Leftwich, Eli Finkelstein and Emily Finkelstein. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2700 Stone Cliff Drive #304 (Quarry Lake), Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday with services 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m.