On May 28, 2017, Ivan Bernard Oshrine, beloved husband of the late Pauline “Bunny” Oshrine (nee Bunkin); loving father of Susan Seidel and the late Michael Oshrine; dear father-in-law of Stephen Seidel and Beth Oshrine; cherished brother of Marsha (Herb) Stoller; adored grandfather of Caitlyn Seidel, Sam Oshrine, Matt Oshrine and the late Corey Seidel; devoted son of the late Irene and Samuel Oshrine. Special friend of Jackie Stern; also survived by other loving family, nieces, nephew, cousins and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Corey Seidel Addiction Education and Awareness Program, c/o Beth Tfiloh Dahan High School, 3300 Old Court Road Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Monday evening.