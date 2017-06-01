Community Inducts Nine into Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame

Nine community leaders from all walks of life — from politics and education to business and religion — were inducted into the Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame on May 24 at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts.

The nine inductees were Harry Attman, founder of Attman’s Delicatessen; U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); businessman Howard E. Friedman, former chair of AIPAC; Jonathan W. Kolker, former president of Levindale and former chair of the board of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore; Susan Leviton, professor emeritus at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; Rabbi Morris Lieberman of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation; former Maryland Gov. Marvin Mandel; Zipora Schorr, director of education at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School; and lawyer Shale D. Stiller, former CEO and chair of the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation.

Three of the nine are deceased — Attman, Lieberman and Mandel — but their families were on hand to accept the honor on their behalf.

“I think that this year, in many ways, [the inductees] are all people who are really at the top of their careers, but also good people and community leaders,” said Esther Greenberg, chief advancement officer for the JCC of Greater Baltimore, who coordinated the event.

The Baltimore Jewish Hall of Fame held its first induction in 2008. There have been five more, including this year’s, since then, inducting a total of 57 people. The selection committee, which was chaired by Alyson Friedman and Sandy Shapiro, went through several rounds of voting to narrow a pool of close to 200 nominations, Greenberg said. Those nominated stay in the pool so they are eligible for future inductions, and the JCC is accepting new nominations all the time.

“We really want it to be a mix of not only men and women, but also of the area,” Alyson Friedman said. “We didn’t want it all to be attorneys or all in medicine. It was hard to pick because here in Baltimore we have innumerable people who give so much of their time.”

The event, which drew about 350 people, started with a reception and was followed by the induction ceremony, emceed by WBAL-TV investigative reporter Deborah Weiner. Each honoree got a short video introduction and then stood for recognition.

“I’m really proud of being in my Jewish community,” Cardin told the JT during the reception. “This is a great honor. It’s the fact that, as Jews, we are about family, and this is really an extended family. It’s really [about] tikkun olam, it’s really about the way we serve the community.”

With a smile, Howard Friedman was a little less reverent. “I’m an inductee, not an honoree,” he told everyone who came to congratulate him. “And here I am. They must have been desperate.”

Schorr said she was thrilled to be in the presence of her fellow “so deserving” inductees and saw the honor as appreciation for Jewish education.

“I feel like Jewish education is finally getting its due because I’m representing Jewish education,” she said. “It’s not personal for me. I think Baltimore is finally recognizing that Jewish education should be a priority.”

The goal of the event, Alyson Friedman said, is to bring the community together and honor those involved in it.

“I think it’s about community building,” she said. “It’s really nice to bring people together to honor the good being done in the community. I think it’s nice to be reminded of that and to come together to celebrate it.”

