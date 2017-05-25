On May 24, 2017, David Speesler, beloved husband of Charlotte Speesler (nee Gerber) and the late Rhoda Speesler; devoted father of Samuel (Bonnie) Speesler; dear step-father of Rona (Barry) Gerskov and Edward (Norma) Orman; dear brother of Arthur Flax and the late Dorothy Sherr; adored son of the late Bessie and Samuel Speesler; loving grandfather of Jennifer Rudo, Stephanie Koutsky, Ryan Orman, Eric Orman and Amber Speesler; cherished great-grandfather of seven. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 28, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 6317 Park Heights Ave. #504 (The Elmont), Baltimore, MD 21215.