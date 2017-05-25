On May 24, 2017, Mark Rosenfeld; beloved husband of Cheryl Rosenfeld (nee Eberlin); devoted father of Andy (Michelle) Rosenfeld, David Rosenfeld (Taryn Ferch) and Lauren (Don) Amlin; loving son of Tillie and the late Earle Rosenfeld; dear brother of Merle (Richard) Kierson; dear brother-in-law of Irv Eberlin; adoring grandfather of Paige and Seth Rosenfeld and Lucas, Micah and Jordan Amlin; cherished cousin, uncle and nephew. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, May 25, at 1 p.m. Interment at Swinicher Woliner Benevolent Society, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Dr. Jennifer Ann Kierson Memorial Fund, Sinai Hospital, Office of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 16 Houndswood Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.