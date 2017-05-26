Union Craft Brewing to Expand

Union Craft Brewing, a Hampden-based brewery, has outgrown its current location on Union Avenue and will be moving to a larger facility —practically right up the street.

The new facility, about a half-mile away at 1700 W. 41st St., will see Union Craft’s brewery and taproom triple in size and is set to open in spring 2018. Ahead of the move, the new location will provide space for eight local businesses, nonprofits and manufacturers to be known as Union Collective, which is set to open by late fall, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Jon Zerivitz, co-founder of Union Craft Brewing, said in an interview with The Sun that the new facility will more than double the brewery’s production from nearly 14,000 barrels per year to 30,000. Additionally, he said the expansion will create more than 100 jobs in coming years.

Union Collective will be located in a 138,000-square-foot warehouse that once served as a Sears service center.

“The Union Craft Brewery makes great beer and great company,” according to its website. “With reverence for tradition and place, we brew beers that unite old and new ideas, the science and craft of brewing and boldness and balance of flavor.”

dnozick@midatlanticmedia.com