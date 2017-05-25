An Open Tent

While I was covering the JCC Biennial in Baltimore last year, I heard a story that I felt was truly

emblematic of what community means.

Looking to capture the contributions of Baltimore’s Jewish leaders at the Biennial, I sat in on a session in which JCC of Greater Baltimore CEO Barak Hermann and Rabbi Jessy Gross of Charm City Tribe discussed some of their secrets to success. Among the topics were Gross’ events at breweries, bars and concert venues, which grab Baltimore’s young professionals, and the JCC’s annual community block party.

While I had been covering and attending the JCC block party — which takes place this year June 4 at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC campus — since its founding in 2014, I didn’t know its back story, which Hermann told at this breakout session.

The block party, a smashing success since its first year, actually took some selling to some of the JCC executives and board members. Why? Because Hermann wanted to open up the party to all community organizations — including those with competing preschools, swimming teams, camps and arts and athletic programs. A true community block party is all-inclusive, Hermann felt.

With the JCC team convinced, the block party proceeded with a great variety of community organizations, and the event has proved to be a smashing success. Jewish Baltimore in all its flavors truly comes out, and as Hermann tells us in this week’s JT, the JCC has seen an increase in membership and program sign-ups.

In Jewish Baltimore, we talk a lot about opening the tent and welcoming individuals from all walks of life and all flavors of Judaism. The JCC block party achieves just that — anyone who attends on June 4 will see that in the number of community organizations present and in the diversity of the attendees.

Here at the JT, we strive to emulate this openness. It’s our consistent mission to reflect the community in all its diversity and be a publication that anyone in the community can open up and see something for themselves. Like the JCC, we recognize that there is great power when the community comes together.

The block party carved out its own niche of being a place that showcases Jewish Baltimore’s plurality and camaraderie. It should serve as a model to all that there is strength in numbers and unity.

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com