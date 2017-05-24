On May 24, 2017, Lenore Caplan Weinberg; beloved wife of the late Paul C. Weinberg; devoted mother of Beth Weinberg-Gordon (Alan Gordon); Barbara W. (Arthur) Altman and the late Bruce Weinberg; dear sister of Joe (Betty) Caplan and the late Irene (Danny) Bralove; adoring grandmother of Shanya Weinberg-Gordon, Gabe Altman and Blair Altman; loving daughter of the late Reba and Abraham Caplan.Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane,on Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Paul and Lenore Weinberg Endowment Fund UT Health San Antonio Office of Institutional Advancement MC-7835 7703 Floyd Curl Drive San Antonio, TX 78229-3900. In mourning at 6101 Eastcliff Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.