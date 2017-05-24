On May 24, 2017, Alan W. Rosolio; beloved husband of Natalie B. Rosolio (nee Bishow); devoted father of Charles (Jane) Rosolio and Jeffrey (Sharon) Rosolio; cherished grandfather of Michael (Marie) Rosolio, Timothy Rosolio, Stephen Rosolio and Matthew Rosolio; adored son of the late Joseph and Evelyn Rosolio. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to University of Maryland, c/o Department of Radiation Oncology, 655 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21201.