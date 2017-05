On May 23, 2017, Alvin J. Fleishman; beloved husband of the late Flora K. Fleishman (nee Kahn); devoted father of Bernard K. (Ruth) Fleishman and Sue (Ron) Witman; dear brother of the late Jean Sykes; adoring grandfather of Jaclyn (Stefan) Ades, Matthew Fleishman, Zachary Witman and the late Gregory Witman; adoring great-grandfather of Aubrey and Mallory Ades; loving son of the late Joel and Leona Fleishman. Funeral services and interment are private.