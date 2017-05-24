On May 23, 2017, Linda Turkel (Nee Block); devoted mother of Lara (Brian) Fruman, and Adam (Melissa) Turkel; dear sister of Patti (Gil) Kost, Alan (Bonnie) Block and Debbie (Dave) Campbell; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn Block; cherished grandmother of Brooke and Amanda Fruman and Evelyn Turkel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 25, at 3 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mutts Matters Rescue P.O. Box 2047 Rockville, MD 20847. In mourning at 29 Latimore Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment, with a service at 7 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.