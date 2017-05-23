On May 19, 2017, Raquel L. Zwaig (nee Libson); beloved wife of the late Joseph “Pepe” Zwaig; devoted mother of Ricardo Zwaig, Michael Zwaig (Cheryl Geiser) and Diana Zwaig-Krol (Bernie Krol); dear sister of the late Elias Libson and Jaime Libson; loving grandmother of Brian, Kevin and Riley O’Donnell-Zwaig, Jonathan (Seulgi) Zwaig, Matthew Zwaig, Philip Zwaig, Max Young, Lauren (Rafi) Glazer and Devin Krol; former mother-in-law of Katy O’Donnell and Mary Crocker; special mom of Allan Stein; cherished daughter of the late Liba and Marcos Libson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3409 Garrison Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with services at 7 p.m.