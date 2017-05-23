On May 19, 2017, Lois P. Moss (nee Penn); loving mother of Stephen (Janet) Moss, Edward (Chris) Moss and Alan (Mary) Moss; adored sister of the late Stanley Zelig Penn; cherished grandmother of eleven; loving great-grandmother of eleven; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Sara Penn.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 22, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7 Mary Hill Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117 on Monday and Tuesday.