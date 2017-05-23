On May 19, 2017, Lloyd David Lurie, beloved husband of Debra Lurie (nee Friedman); loving father of David Nathan Lurie, Joshua Andrew Lurie and Jillian Emily Lurie; cherished brother of Sara (John) Capitelli, Lillian Lurie Blank, Shelly (Michael) Akman and the late Lawrence H. Lurie; devoted son of the late Rhona Lurie Politzer, and Nathan Lurie. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and many adoring friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, 5801 Smith Ave., McAuley Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21209-3652. In mourning at 3013 Susanne Court (Worthington Woodsyde), Owings Mills, MD 21117.