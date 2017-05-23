On May 23, 2017, Sylvia S. Berger (nee Sodden), beloved wife of the late Alex Berger; devoted mother of Charlene Berger and Ian (Robin) Berger; dear sister of the late Joseph Sodden, Belle Fine and Kenneth Sodden; loving grandmother of Matthew Berger and Jessica Berger; cherished daughter of the late Clara and Isadore Sodden. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 25, at 12 noon. Interment at Tifereth Israel Anshe Sfard, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 3031 Fallstaff Road, Unit 506C (The Towers), Baltimore, MD 21209.