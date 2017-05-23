On May 19, 2017, Muriel Miller (nee Shapiro); beloved wife of the late Leon Miller; devoted mother of Richard Shapiro and the late Howard Shapiro; adored mother-in-law of George Shapiro; dear sister of the late Herbert and Edward Shapiro and Hilda Rita Glowitz; loving grandmother of Marnie A. and Jessica W. Shapiro; cherished great-grandmother of Haley Madison Gold; loving daughter of the late Anne Paul Shapiro and Harry George Shapiro. Funeral services and interment will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, Md. on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 6901 Copperbend Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.