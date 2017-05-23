On May 22, 2017, Melvin J. Sykes; cherished husband of Judith “Judy” Sykes (nee Konowitz); loving father of David (Cheryl) Sykes, Daniel (Phyllis) Sykes, Israel (Naava) Sykes and the late Rachel (Lenny) Garfinkel; beloved brother of Lenora (Nelson) Shapiro; adored grandfather of Benjamin (Nitsan), Noam, Gadi and Hadas Garfinkel, Yoel Sykes, Lilach (Aharon) Segal, Bat Sheva (Noam) Kolt, Yair Sykes, Michelle (Rowe) Akerman, Jeremy (Rebecca) Sykes and Jennifer Sykes; loving great-grandfather of Yarden Garfinkel, Libi Garfinkel, Ofek Segal and Eyal Akerman; devoted son of the late Philip and Sara Sykes. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7121 Park Heights Ave., #702, Baltimore, MD 21215, with services Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings at 8:05 p.m, Friday evening at 5 p.m. and Saturday evening at 9:30 p.m., as well as morning services Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 8:15 a.m.