On May 21, 2017, David Max Hammerman; devoted husband of Rita Hammerman (nee Hackerman); loving father of Joel (Iris) Hammerman, Mindy Lipsey (Michael Becker) and Nikki (Jeff) Robbins; dear brother of the late Adele Eileen Hammerman; cherished brother-in-law of Carl Hackerman (Sharon Hausman) and the late Marlene (Leslie) Pototsky; adored grandfather of Lauren Cabrera (Michael Remchuk), Kristen Cabrera, Anya Hammerman, Matthew Lipsey, Josh Lipsey, Emily Lipsey, Sarah Robbins, Olivia Robbins and Mason Robbins; dear son of the late Bettye (Irv) Springer and Sam Hammerman; devoted son-in-law of the late Faye and Morton Hackerman; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 23, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in David’s memory may be sent to SCIVIS: Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students, U.S. Space And Rocket Center Education Foundation, Attn: Holly Ralston, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805-3399 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 2001 Thistlewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.