On May 18, 2017, Ethel O. Jacobs (nee Offit); loving wife of the late Nathaniel Jacobs; beloved mother of Alan Jacobs and Carl (Janet) Jacobs; dear sister of Simon B. Offit (Peter Cowan) and the late Howard Offit and Jean Meritt; adored grandmother of Jarrod Jacobs and Robyn Jacobs (Douglas van Orsow); cherished daughter of the late Lena and Morris Offit; also survived by many loving generations of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane Interment Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday following interment with a service at 6:15 p.m., then continuing at 2 Tanner Court (Annen Woods) (21208), Monday and Tuesday, beginning at 12 noon with evening services.