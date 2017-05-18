On May 18, 2017, Sonia Isaac (nee Shulman); beloved wife of the late F. Morton Isaac; devoted mother of Lisa Isaac Winer (David Winer), Marcy Isaac and Steven (Julie) Isaac; dear sister of Jeanne (Harry) Macks; adored grandmother of Adam, Andrew and Ally Winer and Daniel and Derek Isaac; cherished daughter of the late Mary and Sidney Shulman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093, or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd., Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In mourning at 1 Pomona East #412 (Pomona East Apartments), Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with a service at 7 p.m.