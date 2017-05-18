On May 18, 2017, Molka Lipsman (nee Bricker); beloved wife of Abram Lipsman; devoted mother of Ella (Pavel) Shinkar; loving sister of Pesach (Eva) Bricker; dear sister-in-law of Rita Shor; cherished grandmother of Alan Shinkar and Dmitriy (Elina) Shinkar; adored great-grandmother of Lital Shinkar; beloved daughter of the late Frieda and Moshe Bricker. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.