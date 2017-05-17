On May 17, 2017, Pearl Mask (nee King); beloved wife of the late Jerome Mask; devoted mother of Sharon (Dr. Felix) Kaufman, Joan (Michael) Eisenberg, Ellie (Jeff) Bertwell; dear sister of the late Reuben, Julius, Abraham, William and Benjamin King; loving daughter of the late Katie and David King; adoring grandmother of David Kaufman (Debbie Friendly), Karen Kaufman, Neil (Deborah) Eisenberg, Scott Eisenberg, Brian (Katherine) Eisenberg, Todd Bertwell and Ryan Bertwell; also survived by seven loving great-grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 21, at 12 noon. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 24 Stone Pine Circle (Cobblestone), Baltimore, MD 21208.