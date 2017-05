On May 15, 2017, Emanuil Kanovich; cherished husband of Lidiya Kanovich (nee Moshkovich); loving father of Evgenia Bolushaeva; beloved brother of Liya Zaks; adored grandfather of Nikita Bolushaev; devoted uncle of Olga Sandel; dear brother-in-law of Rosa Morgoulis. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, May 19, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery. Berrymans Lane.