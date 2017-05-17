On May 17, 2017, Liebe Sokol Diamond, M.D.; cherished wife of the late Earl L. Diamond; beloved mother of Joshua Moses Diamond (Zhanna Glazenburg); adored grandmother of Maxim Sokol Diamond and Benjamin Abraham Diamond; cherished daughter of the late Max and Anne Sokol. Funeral services will be held at Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road on Friday, May 19, at 12 noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation-Diamond Scholarship Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Sinai Hospital of Baltimore-Diamond Pediatric Residency Program, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 11 Branchwood Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday following interment and resuming Sunday morning through Wednesday morning.