On May 15, 2017, Robert Lee Marder, beloved husband of Sherri (Reding) Marder; loving father of Blaine (Noelle) Marder and the late Eric Marder; loving grandfather of Ryan Marder and Eva Marder; cherished brother-in-law of Sharon and Brock Abernathy, Robin and Bill Hall and Andi and Fred Weiss; devoted son-in-law of the late Rose and Sam Reding; beloved son of the late Herbert and Carol Marder. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Eric Marder Scholarship Fund, Inc., 1912 Rolling Green Circle, Sarasota, FL 34240. In mourning at 17 Thomas Craddock Court (Grey Rock), Baltimore, MD 21208, following interment through Friday evening.