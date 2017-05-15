On May 12, 2017, Lorraine Sidell (nee Aron); beloved wife of the late Irving Sidell; devoted mother of Avraham (Miriam) Sidell; dear sister of the late Judy Greenberg; loving grandmother of Rochel (Gedalia) Auerbach, Chaya (Shimon) Amar and Mordechai (Rochel) Sidell; also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be held on Sunday, May 14 in Seattle, WA. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Baltimore Community Kollel, 3800 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 6805 Williamson Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, beginning Monday evening through Friday with services Monday at 10 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday at 7 a.m. and 7:50 p.m. and Friday at 7 a.m.