On May 13, 2017, Edward Merwitz; beloved husband of Harriette Merwitz (nee Goldstein); cherished father of Stacie J. Merwitz and Jonathan A. (Pam) Merwitz; devoted brother of Diane Postol; loving grandfather of Ashley and Gregory Merwitz; adored son of the late Harry and Esther Merwitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 14, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 15 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with services at 7 p.m.