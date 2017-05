On May 13, 2017, Saul Robert Haber; loving son of the late Ruth and Isador Haber; cherished brother of the late Melvin Haber. Also survived by many loving cousins. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, Staten Island, NY on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Recovery International 1415 W. 22nd St., Tower Floor, Oak Brook, IL 60523.