On May 12, 2017, Sharon Arnberg; beloved daughter of the late Daisy and Morris Arnberg; devoted sister of Beverly Rothenburg; also survived by other loving friends and family. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue on Wednesday, May 17, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to JCC of Greater Baltimore, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117.