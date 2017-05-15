On May 13, 2017, Anne D. Handen (nee Davison); beloved wife of the late Allen S. Handen; loving mother of Lawrence (Pamela) Handen, Jeffrey (Constance) Handen and Jonathan (Amy) Handen; devoted sister of Margery (Michael) Moranz; dear daughter of the late Henry and Cele Davison; loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Brian, Alexander, Maxwell, Andrew, Julia and Thomas Handen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 16 at 11 a.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Keralink International, 5520 Research Park Drive, Suite 400, Baltimore, MD 21228. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment with an evening service, and Wednesday receiving starting at 12 noon with an evening service.