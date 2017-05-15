On May 13, 2017, Cecil “Cy” Porcelain; beloved husband of the late Harriet Porcelain (nee Baum); devoted father of Rabbi Glenn (Barbie) Porcelain, Tina Greene (Marshall Cohen), Lois Porcelain (Dan Reed); adored grandfather of Tani (Yoel) Gordon, Michael (Rachel) Porcelain, Alex Porcelain, David (Kelly) Greene, Jonathan Greene, Andrea (Nadev) Amram and Rachel Reed; adoring great-grandfather of Eliana, Gabby and Lea Gordon, Kobe and Noa Porcelain; loving son of the late Bella and William Porcelain. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mount Hebron, Flushing, NY, on Monday, May 15, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Chai Life Mid Atlantic, 600 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3601 Clarks Lane, Apt#215, Baltimore, MD 21215.