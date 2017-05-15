Ruth Rachel Tabak Ungar: 1936 – 2017

Ruth Rachel Tabak Ungar was the daughter of Rabbi Israel Tabak and Mrs. Lillian Eskolsky Tabak, of blessed memory. She was a selfless, unique individual who thought of others before herself. Her bright smile and warm demeanor created a nurturing environment for her family, and attracted many friends.

She graduated from Barnard College and received her masters in education from Ferkauf. She served her community working at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Baltimore, initially with senior citizens, and then as director of preschool services. Under her direction, the preschool flourished.

After a long tenure at the JCC, she worked for the Maryland State Social Services Department.

She used her outstanding social work skills to improve the lives of numerous underprivileged children and families. She was responsible for home visits involving difficult cases that needed specialized social work intervention. Although she faced constant challenges in her later life, her tenacity and strong faith enabled her to overcome each one of them. Her gentle, kind way, loving smile, and selfless devotion to others will sorely be missed.

She is survived by a sister, Judith Tabak Goodman; three children, Barbara Ungar Frish, Dr. Susan Ungar Mero and Michael Ungar; and 10 grandchildren who she adored: Yehudis and Ariella Frish, Jared and Arielle Ungar, Ariella, Danielle, Gabrielle, Sarah, Rebecca and Jaclyn Mero.