Jewish Times Wins Editorial Awards

The Baltimore Jewish Times won a number of awards from the Maryland, Delaware, DC Press Association at its annual award event on May 12 in Annapolis.

JT art director Ebony Brown won “Best of Show” for cover design, as well as first and second place in cover design, first place in news page design and second place in feature page design.

Managing editor Marc Shapiro won first place in religion reporting for “Jewish Community Split on End-of-Life Issue” and 2nd place in arts/entertainment reporting for “A Living Story of Gypsy Survival.”

Senior reporter Justin Silberman won 1st place in local government reporting for “An Uncertain Future.”

Senior editorial director Joshua Runyan won 2nd place in the local column category.

Runyan and Washington Jewish Week managing editor David Holzel both won 2nd place in the editorial category.