On May 10, 2017, Alaine S. Dasheiff (nee Perry); beloved wife of the late Stanley Dasheiff; devoted mother of Judy (Stanley) Beitsch and Dr. Richard (Sandra) Dasheiff; dear sister of the late Gerson Perry; loving grandmother of Rachel (Harel) Beitsch-Feldman, Alan Beitsch, Jeffrey (Mya) Beitsch, Sara (Yaakov) Kuperman, Steven Dasheiff and Barbara Dasheiff; adored great-grandmother of seven; cherished daughter of the late Bena and Allen Perry. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 11, at 2 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2311 Farringdon Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.