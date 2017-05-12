On May 11, 2017, Jacques Fein, devoted husband of Judee Iliff (nee Levine); loving father of Matthew (Kelly) Fein and Rachel (Lee) Burrows; beloved step-father of Laura (David) Alima; dear brother of Annette Fein; cherished grandfather of Sam and Zachary Burrows, Adrienne Fein and Maggie and Max Alima; beloved son of the late Rose and Harry Fein and Rosza and Shmuel Karpik. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045 on Sunday, May 14, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Friends and Alumni of OSE-USA, c/o Norbert Bikales, 3408 Pointe Gate Drive, Livingston, NJ 07039 or U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024, or Jewish Federation of Howard County, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400, Columbia, MD 21044. In mourning at 7305 Maplecrest Road, Unit 207, Elkridge, MD 21075.