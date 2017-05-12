On May 11, 2017, Janice Gold (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Herman Gold; devoted mother of Linda (Dr. Raymond) Gutin, Marjorie (John) Meyer and Sandy Gold; dear sister of Alvin S. (Debbie) Cohen and the late Leah C. (Dr. Samuel) Bojar; adored grandmother of Alissa (Rob) West, Gregory (Raquel) Gutin; adored great-grandmother of Hannah and Walker; loving daughter of the late A. Paul and Helen Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, 11401 Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Har Sinai Congregation, 2905 Walnut Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117 or any other women’s Jewish organization. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.