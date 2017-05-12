On May 11, 2017, Marian N. Rosner (nee Ashman), devoted wife of the late Albert Rosner; loving mother of Karen (Larry) Goldberg and Gale (Mark) Sargent; loving sister of Edith (Ronald) Meyers and the late Shiela (Lawrence) Applestein and Barbara Wells-Freyman; dear sister-in-law of Rubin (late Judy) Rosner and the late Sonia (Jerry) Baum and William Rosner; adored grandmother of Hirsh (Debbie) Goldberg, Jamie Goldberg, Rikki Sargent and Jonathan Sargent; beloved great-grandmother of Shira and Hallie Goldberg; adored daughter of the late Harry and Rose Ashman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 14, at 11 a.m. Interment at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Marian’s memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation Sisterhood, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 17 Breezy Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday after internment and Monday evening.