On May 10, 2017, Nancy Lee Goodman (nee Slawsky); beloved wife of the late Sol Goodman; devoted mother of Hallie (Steve) Collen, Jeff (Linda) Goodman and Sherry Rosenblum; dear sister of the late Sanford Slawsky; loving grandmother of Eric Rosenblum, Ellen (Ruben) Montoya, Brian (Tracey) Goodman, Lia Collen and Spencer Collen; cherished great-grandmother of Tommy and Jackson Rosenblum, Ari and Adrian Montoya and Dean Golden; adored daughter of the late Lillian and Robert Slawsky. Funeral services and interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Md. on Sunday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6205 Lilac Bush Lane, Clarksville, MD 21029, Sunday and Monday.