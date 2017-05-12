On May 11, 2017, Arthur Wilner; loving brother of the late Doris Ellen Wilner; devoted son of the late Ida and Maurice Wilner; dear cousin of Ron (Sydney) Wilner and Marilyn (Jack) Frieman. Also survived by loving nieces and his caregiver Florence Whyte. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Friday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.