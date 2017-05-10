Costco, Chick-fil-A Coming to Owings Mills, Reisterstown

Long-awaited, major redevelopment plans in Owings Mills and Reisterstown are expected to be announced soon.

Membership-based warehouse Costco will be one of the anchor tenants at the future development of the vacant Owings Mills Mall site, according to a well-connected source with knowledge of the situation, who preferred not to be named.

The Reisterstown Shopping Center, located in the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road across from Franklin High School, will add a Chick-fil-A, Brian Gibbons, the property’s owner, told the JT. The addition of the Atlanta-based fast food restaurant chain is part of a $6 million to $10 million renovation project for the popular Reisterstown shopping destination, which dates to 1960.

Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Owings Mills-based real estate firm Greenberg Gibbons, said the location is expected to open in the fall near the shopping center’s Wells Fargo. A fence and pad site are up, and workers already have started construction.

He said another Chick-fil-A, also set to open this fall, is under construction at the nearby Foundry Row in Owings Mills. His firm redeveloped the 50-acre, $140 million site.

“Chick-fil-A is very bullish on the Reisterstown and Owings Mills corridor,” Gibbons said. “The demand for it is absolutely there for this part of town to support it.”

Chick-fil-A has one location at Owings Mills Square — a property of Owings Mills-based developer David S. Brown Enterprises — in the 10000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard across from the Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company.

A public announcement for the potential Costco deal, the anonymous source said, is likely to occur within the next two weeks.

Kimco Realty Corp., owner of the mall property, declined to confirm if it had reached an agreement with Costco, which has seven locations around the state.

Jennifer Maisch, director of corporate communications for Kimco, said the company “has nothing to officially announce at this time. We’re unable to address rumors.”

Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones (D-District 4), who represents the mall area, previously told the JT the vision he and Kimco had for the mall was “a power center, a group of big-box stores.”

Jones did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

A spokesman for Costco, who asked not to be named, said it is the Washington-based company’s policy “not to comment on future Costco locations.”

At a community meeting on April 26, Jones reportedly told residents several different tenants were being considered for the mall, which closed its doors in the fall of 2015.

Among them were a home improvement business, a sporting goods store and a potential membership-based warehouse, according to the news site Patch. The report noted that, at the time, no agreements had been finalized.

As part of the property’s redevelopment, Jones said Kimco will spend $6 million to bring state-of-the-art improvements to the AMC Owings Mills 17 movie theater. In December, Jones told the JT Kimco planned to spend $8 million on the renovations.

Talk of redeveloping the mall has been in the works since 2011, when Kimco announced a $65 million to $75 million plan to demolish the mall, converting it into a shopping center with exterior-facing stores and big-box retailers.

In a previous interview with the JT, Jones said 2017 would be a “big year in terms of expecting something to happen” at the mall.

About four-and-a-half miles northwest of the mall is the 19-acre Reisterstown Shopping Center, where the recent closures of a Mars supermarket and Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet have left noticeable voids.

Gibbons noted that his firm has been in talks “with several grocery chains,” but no deals have been reached with one yet. His company also plans to update the center’s facade and landscaping.

Greenberg Gibbons purchased the property from Chesapeake Reality partners for $35 million in February 2016.

Baltimore County Councilwoman Vicki Almond (D-District 2), who represents the Reisterstown Shopping Center area, said she feels the market remains strong for retail centers anchored by services such as grocery stores.

“Greenberg Gibbons is a great developer, and I think whatever they do at that shopping center will be well done,” Almond said. “I’ve had conversations with Greenberg Gibbons, telling them that ‘I promise Reisterstown will support whatever you do.’ And I know that we need another grocery store. I love dollar stores — I don’t have anything against them — but I don’t think we need anymore.”

Almond said it’s very important that both residents and people who work in the area have a reason to stay to do their shopping.

“People want to see things getting done in the area,” Almond said. “I think anytime you see new things getting done, it spurs people and moves them to want to do more and see more improvements.”

