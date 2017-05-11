The Israeli American Council, in partnership with the Baltimore Zionist District, the Pearlstone Conference and
Retreat Center, Community Connectors and the Macks Center for Jewish Education, held its Celebrate Israel Festival at the Park Heights JCC on Sunday. The event, held in cities around the country, featured crafts and activities and a falafel dinner.
CELEBRATING ISRAEL
