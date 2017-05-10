Seasons Picks Up Steam

Community buzz about the long-awaited Seasons Kosher Market at 1628 Reisterstown Road has picked up again now that the store’s parking lot is often filled with cars and contractors, hinting that operations have resumed and the store may open in the coming months.

In February, store representatives confirmed that contractors were working to install electrical and plumbing systems, but they have remained tight-lipped about progress and an opening date for the store. Seasons officials declined to comment on recent progress.

When plans to open a Seasons in Baltimore were first made public, it was slated to be the first of the market’s stores outside of New York. However, since the announcement of the Baltimore store, two Seasons markets have opened in New Jersey. The Baltimore store has been in the works for more than three years.

The Reisterstown Road location had been sitting empty for months before construction restarted this past winter. The approximately 15,000-square-foot store will have produce, bakery, sushi, fish, meat, deli and grocery departments. There will also be shop-from-home and delivery options.

Many kosher Baltimore residents are eager for a second fully kosher market to compete with Seven Mile Market. Even despite of a series of delays, community members remain optimistic and eager for Seasons to open its doors.

“As I drive by now, I see the progress being made and see companies down from New Jersey, which I am happy to see,” said Pikesville resident Avi Harris. “It is important that [Seasons] be here because competition is the spice of life. With Seven Mile, they are pretty much the only kid on the block as far as 100 percent kosher. You can get kosher food all around, but we are talking about a completely kosher market, which we need for the very large traditional community here in Baltimore. I want to see it come and grow, and I am delighted to see progress.”

Pikesville resident Randy Getz said that it’s been a bit frustrating because of the lack of information about the store’s progress.

“However, I am still optimistic,” he said. “For me, it is just another option for a variety of products. I am excited about a variety of prepared foods and hopefully something new and different.”

The Pikesville Chamber of Commerce and the Baltimore County Council were unable to report on progress at Seasons.

