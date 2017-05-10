JT Shows True Colors

Once again, the JT tries to excoriate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (“Netanyahu’s German Problem,” May 5). It would have been nice for the JT to put into context who the German foreign minister is and what he stands for. Sigmar Gabriel is very left wing, a long-standing, vocal opponent of Israel and a defender of every left-wing anti-Israel NGO in Germany and Israel. The fact that he would rather meet with Breaking the Silence only shows where his political and moral ideology stands. “By bending over backward to pander to” the anti-Netanyahu set, you show your true colors. You should know better.