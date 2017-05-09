On May 7, 2017, Evelyn Gerstenblith (nee Zirinsky); beloved wife of the late Dr. Theodore Gerstenblith; devoted mother of Gary (Garth Ann) Gerstenblith, Jay (Miriam) Gerstenblith and Patty Gerstenblith (Rabbi Samuel Gordon); also survived by ten loving grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 7, at 5 p.m. Interment at Mt. Hebron, Flushing, NY. on Monday. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6350 Red Cedar Place #302 (Heather Ridge), Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday and Wednesday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Heather Ridge Clubhouse Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.