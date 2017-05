On Saturday, April 29, Shelda Jean Bond; survived by her husband, son and daughter-in-law, Mayrav, and three grandchildren, Anthem, Aris and Revel; her loving brothers Brent and Brian; nieces, Gina, Maria and Jessica; nephews, Sam and Brian Jr.; and four grand-nieces and two grand-nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, May 12, at 1 p.m. The family will begin to receive visitors at 12 noon.