On May 9, 2017, Irene Jacob (nee Farcas); beloved wife of Max Jacob; devoted mother of Elliot (Harriet) Jacob; dear daughter of the late Louisa and Isadore Farcas; loving grandmother of Alana (Hillel) Goldman, Aviva (Yonatan) Freiden and Goldie (Dr. Jacob) Milner; also survived by eleven loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, c/o Max and Irene Jacob Holocaust Fund, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6820 Cherokee Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Wednesday 9 a.m.