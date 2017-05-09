On May 8, 2017, Sara Niderberg (nee Nissenbaum); loving wife of the late Abraham Niderberg; cherished mother of Esther (Jacob) Schlanger, Syma (Shalom) Kelman and Benzion (Debbie) Niderberg; dear sister of the late Leah Braude and Simcha Nissenbaum; adored grandmother of Simcha (Nikki) Schlanger, Tirza (Ariel) Bayewitz, Tamar Schlanger, Naomi (Yossi) Frydman, Adina (Moshe) Meister, Ora (Dani) Zuckerbrod, Vivi Kelman, Leora (Evyatar) and Eitan, Tova, Elisheva, Adina and Ilana Niderberg; also survived by many loving great-grandchildren; devoted daughter of the late Avraham Yechezkel and Gittel Nissenbaum. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6508 Glenwick Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, and will also be sitting shiva beginning Friday afternoon in Teaneck, NJ at the home of Benzion and Esther.