On May 7, 2017, Lillian Siegel (nee Haskin), beloved wife of the late Morris Siegel; devoted mother of Dr. Everett Siegel (Janet Berg); dear sister of the late Marvin Haskin; adored grandmother of Leigh Siegel (fiance Josh Baxter) and the late Daniel Siegel; also survived by her loving nephew Ken Haskin. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Tuesday, May 9, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sparks Of Change Foundation, c/o Baltimore Community Foundation, 2 E. Read St., Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at North Oaks 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday only.